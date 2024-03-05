Trafficking survivors need livelihood opportunities

Vijayawada: Dr Kesali Apparao, chairman of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), emphasised here on Monday that there is need for focusing on Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) to the rescued survivors of trafficking so as to ensure enhanced opportunities for their socio-economic empowerment.

He was the chief guest at the one-day State-level workshop conducted by APSCPCR in collaboration with HELP and VIMUKTHI on ‘Issues and Challenges involved in Rehabilitation’ services to rescued survivors of human trafficking.

Apparao said that it enables the survivors to stand on their own and live with dignity even after their reintegration with their families.

Sailaja, Joint Director of Women Development and Child Welfare, stated that the government is taking necessary measures for providing basic amenities including trauma counselling and skill training to rescued survivors of trafficking.

KGV Saritha, SP-CID Women Protection Cell, said that the police department is trying its best in facilitating criminal justice services to the rescued survivors of trafficking. She said that there are Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in all the 26 districts across the State and they are being imparted with necessary training to curb the crime. Apurva, president of VIMUKTHI lamented that the rescued survivors are facing various issues and challenges mainly financial, mental health, social stigma and discrimination which lead them to re-trafficking. She demanded the government to bring a State specific policy on Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) that helps rescued survivors of trafficking in enhancing scope of improving their self-confidence, providing enough skill training, engaging them in income generation activities through alternative livelihoods.

Tirupathi Rao, State coordinator of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said that they will work for improving rehabilitation and victim compensation services to the rescued survivors of trafficking in collaboration with the government and other likeminded organisations.

The personnel from various government and non-government shelter homes from across the State including HELP and VIMUKTHI were present.