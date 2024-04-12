Tragedy in Nagarkurnool district.. Two women died due to electric shock

Nagarkurnool: An incident took place in Ihole village of Tadur mandal of Nagar Kurnool district in which two Women died due to electric shock on Friday evening. According to the family members, Alia Begum (40) and Tasleem Begum (48) are sisters-in-law. Their husbands run a hardware shop. Their husbands, who were supposed to run a hardware shop, went to the farm for agricultural work. With this, the two sisters-in-law are taking care of the responsibilities of the shop.

Due to heavy rain on Friday evening, iron rods came to earth and one of them got electrocuted and the other one was going to save them. They collapsed in moments and the villagers noticed and informed 108. While being taken to the district hospital in the vehicle, the doctors confirmed that both died on the way. Due to this, there was a shadow of sadness in that village.