News

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Three Young Men in West Godavari

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Three Young Men in West Godavari
A tragic road accident in the West Godavari district has resulted in the death of three young men, who were riding a motorcycle at high speed.

A tragic road accident in the West Godavari district has resulted in the death of three young men, who were riding a motorcycle at high speed. The incident occurred near Polamuru in Penumantra mandal, where the motorcycle collided with a divider, leading to the immediate deaths of the riders at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Satya Narayana, Anji Babu, and Raju, all residents of the same village. The local community has been left in shock and mourning following the incident. Reports suggest that the young men were returning home after celebrating Christmas when the accident occurred.

Authorities have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.

West Godavari road accidentmotorcycle crash Polamuruthree youths killedPenumantra mandal accidentChristmas celebration tragedy
