Tragic road accident claims three lives in Kurnool district

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals when a family traveling from Hyderabad to Maidukuru in the Kadapa district collided with a tractor. The incident occurred early this morning near the Kasireddynayana Ashram in Kalvabugga, Orvakallu mandal.

The victims include Munni, 35, and Sheikh Kamal Basha, 50, who died instantly at the scene. Three-year-old Sheikh Nadia succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Kurnool Government Hospital.

In addition to the fatalities, six other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical care. Medical professionals have reported that the condition of one woman remains critical.

The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.