Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Vizianagaram District

A tragic road accident occurred in Gajapathinagaram, Vizianagaram district, when a mini-van lost control and crashed into a tree. The incident took place on the national highway near the local railway station.

The victims, identified as Potnuru Vinay Kumar and Dinesh, both hailing from Visakhapatnam, were travelling from Rayagada in Odisha towards Visakhapatnam at the time of the accident.

Emergency services responded promptly, but sadly, both men succumbed to their injuries. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.