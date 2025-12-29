Train services affected due to NI programme

Visakhapatnam: Owing to a non-interlocking (NI) working programme in connection with provision of additional shunt signals to improve yard flexibility at SMV Bengaluru Railway station, some of the trains are partially cancelled and diverted and regulated.

Tata Nagar - SMV Bengaluru express (12889) leaving Tata Nagar on January 2 will be partially cancelled between Krishnarajapuram - SMV Bengaluru. It will be diverted to Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Railway station and provided with additional stoppage at Yelahanka Junction station. SMV Bengaluru - Tata Nagar express (12890) will start from Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Railway station instead of SMV Bengaluru at 4.45 am on January 5.

Howrah - SMV Bengaluru SF express (12863) leaving Howrah on January 2 will be partially cancelled between Krishnarajapuram - SMV Bengaluru.

SMV Bengaluru - Howrah SF express (12864) leaving SMV Bengaluru on January 4 will start from Bengaluru City Junction Railway station at 10.15 am instead of SMV Bengaluru.

Howrah- SMV Bengaluru Duronto express (12245) leaving Howrah on January 2 and 3 will be partially cancelled between Whitefield - SMVT Bengaluru.

SMV Bengaluru - Howrah express (12246) leaving SMV Bengaluru on January 4 and 5 will start from Yesvantpur Junction Railway station at 10.30 am instead of SMVT Bengaluru.

Jasidih - SMV Bengaluru SF express (22306) leaving Jasidih on January 2 will be partially cancelled between Whitefield - SMVT Bengaluru.

SMV Bengaluru – Jasidih SF express (22305) leaving SMV Bengaluru on January 4 will start from Whitefield Railway station at 10.30 am instead of SMV Bengaluru.