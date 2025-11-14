Trainee AIS officers visit VMC

Vijayawada: A group of 20 All India Services (AIS) Trainee Officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie visited the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday.

The VMC officials provided insights into the corporation’s operations, including its structure and various departments. Dr D Chandrasekhar, the VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) and In-Charge Commissioner, presented a PowerPoint overview to the AIS officers in the conference hall. Speaking at the event, Chandrasekhar said that the VMC is effectively fulfilling its responsibilities through the use of modern technology. He also outlined several developmental initiatives undertaken by the corporation, particularly focusing on services for citizens such as drinking water supply, health services, and infrastructure development.

Trainee officers visited the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Housing Board Colony, Bhavanipuram, where they learned about the healthcare services and treatments available to citizens.

They then toured CVR Government High School in Governorpet, where they interacted with teachers and observed the educational methods being used for students.

Senior officials also participated in the programme, including Additional Commissioner (General) A Ravindra Rao, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar, In-Charge Chief Engineer P Sathya Kumari, AMRUT Joint Director Dr Latha, UCD Project Officer P Venkatanarayana, In-Charge Secretary K Prabhudas, Horticulture Deputy Director Chandrasekhar, Estate Officer A Sridhar, and DFO Malyadri.