Training-cum-residential shed inaugurated at NCC Nagar
Tirupati: A major step forward in NCC Nagar’s infrastructure development was celebrated with the inauguration of a newly constructed Training cum Residential Shed on Wednesday. Dr Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Group, attended as chief guest and welcomed by Colonel Satinder Dahiya, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Tirupati and Colonel Anuj Wadhwa, Officer Commanding, 5 (A) Girls Battalion NCC.
In his speech, Dr Ramachandra Galla commended NCC’s role in shaping disciplined and responsible youth, praising the cadets for their energy and dedication. He was later felicitated for his unwavering support of youth development initiatives.
Colonel Dahiya appreciated the collective effort of officers, cadets, and staff in making the event a success. Following the formalities, Ramachandra Galla engaged with cadets from various units, offering words of motivation and encouragement in an informal interaction that underscored the spirit of the occasion.