Transform Nandyal GGH to Covid hospital: MRPS demands

Kurnool: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) district president, CM Srinivas demanded the government to make Nandyal Government General Hospital to Covid hospital.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday in Nandyal, Srinivas said that more number of positive cases are being reported at Nandyal. On an average, 200 to 300 cases are reported by every passing day, but on Saturday the number has reached to 350 in the town.

He further said that after lockdown, the rainy season has started and as a result, the diseases have also started spreading addition to corona cases. Till date 1,500 cases have been reported only at Nandyal.

With the increase in positive cases, patients are unable to get quality treatment at Shantiram Covid hospital. Even bed shortage is also haunting the patients at the hospital, said CM Srinivas.

He demanded that the government hospital be made as covid hospital. He also suggested taking some private hospitals under government control to extend quality treatment to positive patients.

He also urged the government to tighten lockdown norms. Even sanitisation works have to be taken up extensively to bring the corona virus under control, added Srinivas.