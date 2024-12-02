Transgender murder case: Police arrest 12-member gang

Nellore: In a major breakthrough, police on Sunday arrested a 12-member gang in the sensational murder case of a transgender, Manikala Hasini (33). The arrested were identified as E Vamsikrishna (26) and A Subrahmanyam (26) of Dorathopu Colony, Sheik Masthanvali (23) of Tidco Housing Colony, K Venkatadri (24) of Brindavan Gardens, K Rajesh (24) of Kisan Nagar, M Gurunatham (18) of Mangalidibba, V Sila alias Srinivasulu (56) of old check post, R Alekhya (58) of Janardhan Reddy Colony, C Bhupathi (40) of Sundaraiah Colony, T Karthik (22) of Allipuram village of Nellore rural mandal, N Vamsi (25) and M Ramu (31) of Isakadarsi village of Marturu mandal, Prakasam district.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, SP Krishnakanth said the deceased, M Hasini, resident of Chinnachekuru village of TP Gudur mandal, Nellore district, was the leader of Transgenders Association for South Coastal and Rayalaseema. She had disputes with another Transgenders Association leader Alekhya of Nellore district over dominance quite for some time. Several cases were registered against the duo in Tirupati and Nellore district police stations.

The SP said the deceased also had disputes with Sheela and Sulochana for unknown reasons. Alekhya along with Sulochana and Sheela hatched a conspiracy to kill Hasini and hired the gang through Bhupathi offering supari for the purpose.

The SP said Hasini was coming to Nellore by car on November 26, the gang attacked her at Thapathopu village of Kodavaluru mandal with lethal weapons and killing her on the spot. Kodavaluru police headed by CI A Surendra Babu formed teams and arrested the accused on Sunday. ASP CH Soujanya, Nellore city DSP G Srinivasa Rao and others were present.