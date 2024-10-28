Transport Minister launches new fleet of buses in Rayachoti

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): In a bid to enhance safe and accessible public transport, Transport and Youth Affairs Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy launched ten new RTC buses at a ceremony held at Government Junior College Ground in Rayachoti on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Reddy highlighted the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (APSRTC) commitment to passenger safety as its primary goal. He shared that additional buses would soon be introduced to provide convenient travel options for the public. "Our government prioritises the welfare of commuters and we are dedicated to preventing any disruptions to their journeys”, he emphasised. Minister Reddy criticised the previous administration, stating that APSRTC had deteriorated over the last five years. He assured that the government would implement reforms to revive RTC and enhance its service quality. "We aim to make RTC services accessible not only to towns but also to remote villages, fulfilling a promise made by the current coalition", he said.

He noted the government's upcoming initiative to provide free bus services for women, aligning with its commitment to improving transportation accessibility. The newly flagged-off buses include two Indra buses from the Rayachoti RTC Depot to Hyderabad, several super luxury and express buses from depots in Madanapalle, Pileru and Punganur and Palle Velugu buses connecting rural areas.

At another event earlier, the Minister inaugurated the state level under-17 kabaddi tournament for boys and girls. He said that it was a matter of pride that the state level Kabaddi tournament is being held in Rayachoti town. Minister Reddy added that since Rayachoti is strategically close to the district headquarters, it will remain a stable district centre. Plans are underway to build an indoor stadium within the next two years and efforts are ongoing to host national-level sports competitions to establish the state as a sports hub.

Over the next five years, Rayachoti will be developed as a venue for various programmes, enhancing its prominence. He thanked the donors who provided meals for athletes from 13 districts participating in the three-day Kabaddi tournament.