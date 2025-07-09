Trees are foundation of human survival: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that trees are the very foundation for human existence. He inaugurated the ‘Vriksharohana – 2025’ programme on Tuesday at the Prana Yoga Ashram near Kuppambadur in Ramachandrapuram mandal near Tirupati.

The Collector, alongside Prana Yoga Ashram Peethadhipathi Kailas Guruji, planted saplings to kick off the green initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar praised the tranquil and serene atmosphere of the ashram, stating that such places offer a much-needed escape from the stress of daily life.

Highlighting the role of modern technology in enhancing the ashram’s environment, the Collector noted that the carbon levels in the area had reduced significantly, while oxygen levels had increased, thanks to the integration of eco-friendly practices. He emphasised the importance of reforestation in areas where forest cover has been depleted and called on citizens to contribute to restoring nature through tree planting.

He lauded Kailas Guruji for taking the lead in cultivating greenery in the ashram and said if every individual contributes to nurturing greenery, it would greatly benefit both environmental conservation and public health.

Kailas Guruji remarked that planting a tree is akin to planting the future. He described tree planting with spiritual awareness as a sacred act that benefits not just the Earth but also the soul. The event was also attended by Tirupati IIT Director Prof KN Satyanarayana and others.