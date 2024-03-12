Triangular contest in Nuzvid Assembly constituency

Vijayawada: Triangular contest is expected in Nuzvid Assembly constituency of Eluru district in the Assembly elections due very soon.

Interestingly, two sitting MLAs are campaigning vigorously and two former MLAs also determined to win the contest from Nuzvid.

Defected MLA and former minister Kolusu Parthasarathy is facing stiff competition from Independent candidate Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao. Nuzvid sitting MLA Meka Venkata Pratap is contesting again and aiming for a fourth victory from the same constituency. Former MLA Chinnam Rama Kotaiah is also in the fray and launched the campaign.

Nuzvid is well known for delicious Banginapalli mangoes, oil palm cultivation and horticulture crops in Eluru district. Nuzvid was previously in Krishna district and it was included in Eluru during reorganisation of districts by the YSRCP government.

YSRCP leader and Nuzvid sitting MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao has won three times so far. Former TDP MLA Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao is in the race to contest from Nuzvid. But, the TDP leadership had denied the ticket to him for the ensuing polls.

Disappointed with the decision of the TDP, he quit the party three weeks ago. Now, he has decided to contest as an Independent candidate and launched his campaigning in Nuzvid Assembly constituency with a hope of winning the seat. Venkateswara Rao belongs to Yadava caste and has good following in the constituency since he maintained cordial relations with people for over a decade.

Many Nuzvid voters are expressing solidarity with Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao and attending the meetings being conducted by him in the constituency as part of the campaign.

Penamaluru sitting MLA and former YSRCP leader Kolusu Parthasarathy joined the TDP after the ruling party denied him ticket. He is contesting on the TDP ticket from Nuzvid and is vigorously campaigning in the constituency.

Parthasarathy had earlier registered victory thrice in the State Assembly polls when he contested from Vuyyuru and Penamaluru. He had served as a Cabinet Minister during the Congress rule in united Andhra Pradesh.

Later he joined the YSRCP and was elected from Penamaluru in 2019.

He quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP as the YSRCP leadership had appointed Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh as the in-charge of the Penamaluru constituency. Parthasarathy was upset over the decision taken by the YSRCP leadership and quit the party.

Parthasarathy may face stiff competition from Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao. Both leaders belong to Yadava caste.

Kapu, BC and Dalit voters play important role in Nuzvid politics and they constitute sizeable number of the total voters in the constituency.

Former MLA Chinnam Ramakotaiah is also contesting the polls as Independent candidate from Nuzvid.

He was elected to Assembly in 2014 from the TDP. He later quit the TDP and joined other parties.

Rama Kotaiah has decided to contest as an Independent candidate in the coming elections.

He belongs to Arya Vysya caste and is associated with real estate business. Nuzvid sitting MLA Meka Venkata Pratap belongs to Velama caste and Nuzvid Zamindars. He has been in politics for over two decades.

Both Venkata Pratap Apparao and Kolusu Parthasarathy are trying to register victory in Assembly polls for the fourth time. One of them is likely to register the fourth victory.

Nuzvid voters have elected leaders of all political parties to the State Assembly. Previously leaders of the Congress,

TDP and YSRCP were elected from the Nuzvid constituency.