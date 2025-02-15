Tribal, BC associations oppose thermal power plant

Srikakulam: Thermal power plants (TPP) are not suitable and pose threat to the environment, representatives of tribal and BC welfare associations said. They strongly opposed the proposed thermal power plant (TPP) at Vennelavalasa village in Sarubujjili mandal in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.

The leaders of Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad, V Yogi, Suresh Dora and BC welfare association leaders B Dhilli Rao, Ch Laxman Rao, B Jnaneswari, T Appala Swamy, D Dhilliswari and P Murali inspected the location of the proposed TPP, its surrounding areas and also the reservoir at Vennelavalasa village along with residents of its surrounding villages on Friday.

On the occasion, they expressed serious concern over the proposal of the TPP and explained that it will cause harm to the environment and lead to pollution. They also elaborated that all the developed countries across the world are now abandoning thermal power due to coal shortages and pollution. Most of the scientists of various prestigious institutions across the nation expressed serious concern over the proposals of the TPPs. They also recalled that even in Srikakulam district TPP was proposed at Beela in Sompeta mandal where massive movement went on against it was turned violent and claimed lives of three persons. Another TPP proposed at Kakarapalli in Santhabommali mandal but was also kept in cold storage. By ignoring all these movements and agitations, the government again blindly proposed the TPP in Amadalavalasa currently, they said.