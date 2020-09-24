Tribal families get house site pattas at Nunna

Vijayawada: The long-cherished dream of 169 families belonging to Lambadi, Chenchu and Yerukala castes to own a house site was finally fulfilled on Wednesday as they received the house site pattas from District Collector Md Imtiaz.



The district administration allotted the house sites at Nunna village to the families. These families have been fighting for the house sites for more than two decades. Finally, their dream came true after they received the house site pattas.

Speaking on the occasion, the beneficiaries said they had got a chance to get house site pattas two decades ago at Vemavaram village but they were not handed over to them due to administrative reasons. They thanked Collector Md Imtiaz, Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha, K Mohan Kumar, Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra and others who participated in the event.

These families had been eking out a living by rearing pigs and doing other professions. Lambadi women attired in the traditional dresses attended the event to receive the house site pattas and expressed their happiness performing traditional dance on the occasion.