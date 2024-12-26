Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
Tribal leader Vaba Yogi nominated as DVMC member
Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi was nominated as member of district vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC).
Srikakulam: Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi was nominated as member of district vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC). He has been working for the rights and welfare of innocent tribals in agency and remote areas and organised several agitations.
He is also creating awareness among tribals on various welfare schemes and allotment of funds for the development of remote and agency areas by both Central and state governments and also worked hard for better utilisation of government funds for improvement of tribals and their habitations.
District administration recognised his services to the innocent tribals and nominated Yogi as the member of DVMC.
Speaking on the occasion, Yogi explained that the elevation provided by the district administration puts more responsibility on his shoulders and vowed to strive for improvement of tribals in all fronts by tak-ing their issues to the notice of district administration.