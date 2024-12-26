Tribal leader Vaba Yogi nominated as DVMC member

Srikakulam: Aadivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi was nominated as member of district vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC). He has been working for the rights and welfare of innocent tribals in agency and remote areas and organised several agitations.

He is also creating awareness among tribals on various welfare schemes and allotment of funds for the development of remote and agency areas by both Central and state governments and also worked hard for better utilisation of government funds for improvement of tribals and their habitations.

District administration recognised his services to the innocent tribals and nominated Yogi as the member of DVMC.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi explained that the elevation provided by the district administration puts more responsibility on his shoulders and vowed to strive for improvement of tribals in all fronts by tak-ing their issues to the notice of district administration.