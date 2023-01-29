Tribals show talent in Group-1 prelims

Paderu (ASR District): As many as 45 trainees appeared for Group-1 preliminary examinations conducted by State Public Service Commission on January 8 and of them, 12 canidates qualified for the mains.

ITDA Project Officer R Gopala Krishna congratulated them and He asked them to bring a good name to ITDA and the district by getting good ranks in the mains. He assured ITDA will stand by every student. He said that tribal students can achieve ranks in civil services. He said that tribal students are getting good results by taking advantage of the civils training provided by ITDA at Vepagunta Youth Training Centre.