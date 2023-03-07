Tribals urge officials to lay roads soon

Tribals expressed concern that there are no road facilities in the remote villages of the agency. They also asked for the construction of a five-km metalled road from Akuru village to Mamidivalasa village. Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Sub-Collector Shubham Bansal and others received petitions from the public as part of Spandana programme on Monday.





K Venkayamma, the sarpanch of Dalipadu village of Ramavaram mandal, has submitted an application seeking resolution of land issue in the village. Spandana petitioners Kondla Sivareddy and Mugala Srinivas Reddy stated that although 7 kms of BT road from Velagapally centre to Pedanutulu in Thunnur panchayat of Devipatnam mandal was approved, work has been stopped. They requested to complete construction work of this road immediately.





Petitioners Kurla Chiranjeevi Reddy and Gangireddy sought reopening of the closed MPP school in Surlavada village of Rampachodavaram mandal. They submitted an application in this regard during Spandana. Patakota sarpanch Gorle Revathi submitted an application seeking construction of 7 km metalled road from Buradakota village to Gudlawada village of Y Ramavaram mandal. The officials said that 57 applications were received on Monday.



