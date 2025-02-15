Tributes paid to former CM Damodaram Sanjivayya

Chittoor /Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya here on Friday, on his 104th birth anniversary.

Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan and district Collector Sumit Kumar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Damodaram Sanjivayya.

MLA Gurajala said that it was Sanjivayya, who first introduced pension scheme inspiring Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has been effectively implementing various schemes for the benefit of lakhs of people, including aged people, differently abled and widows. He stressed that the NDA government is committed for the upliftment of weaker sections, hence introduced various schemes for the welfare of SCs, STs and BCs.

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar stated that Sanjivayya, who was born in a very poor family and living in a remote village, came up in life with hard work and determination. As the first Dalit CM of united Andhra Pradesh in the country, the former CM introduced various schemes for educating weaker sections laying the path for their progress.

In Tirupati, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and officials paid tributes to Sanjeevayya at a programme held at the district Collectorate.

Recalling Sanjivayya’s services, MLA Adimulam said the former CM was responsible for many far-reaching reforms benefitting the State. His corruption-free rule coupled with his clean image earned him an enviable position in politics.

Collector Venkateswar informed that Sanjivayya served in various key positions including AP CM and also as Union Labour Minister responsible for many laws for the welfare of the working class. Tirupati district SP Harshvardhan Raju and police officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of former CM Damodaram ivayya and

recalled his services.