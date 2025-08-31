Tributes paid to Palle Uma on her seventh death anniv

Anantapur: Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, his son and chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Society Palle Kishore, daughter-in-law and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Retd Kerala DGP Sanka Reddy, TDP MPs & MLAs, all political party leader family members and others paid tributes to Palle Uma (P Raghunatha Reddy’s wife) on her seventh death anniversary, at Palle Uma ghat here on Saturday

Palle Raghunatha Reddy remembered his wife as the inspiration and a big supporter to him. He lauded her contribution in education field.

The Palle family organised several service programmes like distribution of bread and fruits. in hospitals, food donation, blood donation and distribution of essential commodities to old age homes, in the district.