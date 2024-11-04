Truck catches fire at petrol bunk

Rajamahendravaram; A truck was engulfed in flames at a petrol station in Diwan Cheruvu of Rajanagaram Mandal on Sunday afternoon. While filling diesel, flames erupted from the truck’s engine with thick smoke billowing into the air.

The fire, which broke out in the cabin of the truck that had come to the station for diesel, caused panic among motorists and staff, who fled in fear. Efforts to extinguish the fire using water hoses were unsuccessful. Fire fighters arrived quickly at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, preventing a major disaster. The truck, which was carrying tiles from Gujarat reroute to Vijayawada stopped at the petrol bunk when the incident occurred. Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the petrol and diesel pumps, and the swift action to put out the fire averted an accident.