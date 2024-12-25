TTD announces the schedule for release of March 2025 quota tokens

In a significant update for devotees of Tirumala Srivari, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a convenient facility allowing general devotees to book rooms and darshan times in advance. Providing greater accessibility and ease, TTD has announced the release dates for the quota of darshan and Arjitha service tickets for March 2025.

Devotees can look forward to the launch of special entry darshan tickets, which will be made available online on December 26 at 11 am. Additionally, the quota of rooms will be released on the same day at 3 pm. TTD has emphasized that all bookings must be conducted through the official website at [TTD Official Site](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in).

In related news, tokens have already been distributed for darshan through Vaikuntha from January 10 to 19, 2025. The special entry darshan tickets, priced at Rs. 300, were recently sold online and attracted significant demand.

Moreover, TTD has implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing local access to the temple. The organization has announced that residents of Tirupati will be granted special darshan on the first Tuesday of each month. As part of this initiative, tokens for these local darshans will be issued on January 5 at designated counters in Tirupati Mahathi Auditorium and in Tirumala Balaji Nagar, enabling locals to participate in the darshan on January 7.