TTD approves Rs 5,258.68 cr budget for fiscal 2025-26

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has approved an annual budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The Board members met under the chairmanship of BR Naidu at Tirumala to finalise the financial plan, which shows a slight increase from the revised budget estimate of Rs 5,179.85 crore for 2024-25.

Releasing the budget alongside TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Chairman B R Naidu stated that the temple trust expects to generate Rs 1,729 crore from Hundi col-lections at the Tirumala temple, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 1,671 crore for the current fiscal year.

In addition to Hundi collections, TTD anticipates earnings of Rs 1,310 crore in interest from its fixed deposits, which exceed Rs 14,000 crore. Other key revenue sources in-clude Rs 600 crore from prasadam sales, Rs 310 crore from darshan tickets and Rs 176 crore from Kalyanakatta receipts.

Accommodation and Kalyana Mandapam rentals are pro-jected to contribute Rs 157 crore, while Arjitha Seva tick-ets are expected to generate Rs 130 crore. Additional re-ceipts include Rs 93.90 crore from miscellaneous sources, Rs 90 crore from trust receipts, Rs 76.38 crore from loans and advances to employees, Rs 66 crore from electrical and other receipts and Rs 31 crore from publication sales.

On the expenditure side, the TTD has allocated Rs 1,773.75 crore for human resources in 2025-26, surpas-sing the projected Hundi collections for the year.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, Rs 1,748.75 crore was spent on hu-man resources, exceeding the Hundi collection of Rs 1,671 crore. Other major expenses include Rs 768.50 crore for material procurement, Rs 800 crore for corpus and other investments, Rs 350 crore for engineering works and Rs 150 crore for engineering maintenance.

The Board has earmarked Rs 130 crore in grants for vari-ous institutions and Rs 121.5 crore for Hindu Dharma Pra-chara Parishad projects. Additionally, Rs 117.62 crore has been set aside for loans and advances, while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for pensions and EHS fund contribu-tions.

Facility management will receive Rs 80 crore and electrical charges have been budgeted at Rs 70 crore. The Trust Board has allocated Rs 120 crore for SVIMS engineering capital works and revenue grants, Rs 52.50 crore for other capital works, Rs 50 crore for contributions to the State government and another Rs 50 crore for festival expenses, insurance, taxes and professional fees. Maintenance works will receive Rs 40 crore, while Rs 28 crore has been as-signed for the Garuda Varadhi project and Rs 8 crore for tender publications and advertisements.

The Budget also makes allocations for security, healthcare and education. The Vigilance and Security department has been allocated Rs 191 crore for 2025-26, Rs 10 cr lower than the revised Rs.201 crore estimate for the previous fiscal year. The TTD has earmarked Rs 156 crore for its educational institutions and Rs 33 crore in grants for other universities.

Another Rs 156 crore has been set aside for TTD hospitals and dispensaries, including grants for SVIMS, BIRRD hospital and SV Pranadana trust. The Trust Board has projected a closing cash and bank balance of Rs 448.73 crore for 2025-26, compared to Rs 488.90 crore for 2024-25.

Apart from Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO V Veerabrahmam, Board members G Bhanu Prakash Red-dy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Suchitra Ella, Santharam, Jyothula Nehru and others attended the meeting.