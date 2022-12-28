TTD asks devotees to wear masks

Tirumala: In order to provide Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam to more number of devotees, TTD has been organising the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for 10 days for the last three years, said TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, informing that this time this darshan will be from January 2-11.

Speaking to media persons along with TTD EO (full additional charge) Anil Kumar Singhal on the V Day arrangements here on Tuesday, the chairman said, "In view of the Central and state governments' latest guidelines, we appeal to the devotees who are coming for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam to wear masks which is mandatory. We make other arrangements like frequently sanitising the crowded places, etc., as a part of health safety and security of visiting pilgrims. TTD has planned to issue a total 45,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan tickets per day from January 2 to11."

The issuance of free SSD tokens will begin by 2 pm of January 1 at nine centres consisting of 92 counters in Tirupati viz. Bhudevi Complex, Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Jeevakona ZP high school, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Ramanaidu Municipal High School, Seshadrinagar ZP High School in Bairagipatteda and Govindaraja Swamy choultries 2 and 3. While four counters are earmarked in Tirumala at Kousthubham Rest House exclusively for Tirumala locals.

All arrangements, food, water and beverages have been arranged at these counters and mobile toilets have also been erected. To facilitate the devotees coming from various states to know about the location of counters, QR code facility boards have also been made at important road junctions at Cherlopalle, Pudi road and Navjeevan Hospital areas, to Tirupati city.

The devotees with SSD tokens should report at Sri Krishna Teja Rest House in Tirumala on their specified date and time only, to avoid waiting long for darshan, the Chairman said.

"As we have already released 2,000 tickets of SRIVANI online there will be no issuing of offline SRAVANI tickets," he said adding that similarly no Rs 300 SED tickets as 2.05 lakh SED tickets were issued for 10 days.

In view of New Year Day on January 1, Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2 and Vaikunta Dwadasi on January 3, advance bookings for accommodation from December 29 to January 3 stands cancelled. Even the VIPs will also be allotted only two rooms as there is limited accommodation in Tirumala. No VIP referral letters for darshan on January 2 and 3 will be accepted and are requested to cooperate with the management, he added.

On Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi, the darshan for common pilgrims commence at 6 am and will continue till 11 pm. On Vaikunta Ekadasi day Swarna Ratham procession takes place between 9 am and 11 am. On Vaikunta Dwadasi day, Chakra Snanam will be observed between 4.30 am and 5.30 am.

Among other arrangements, Subba Reddy said a buffer stock of 3.50 lakh laddus were kept while additional work force of sanitary workers, barbers in Kalyanakatta, vigilance sleuths and police and Srivari sevakulu (3,500 nos) were deployed to cope with the rush. Annaprasadam will be served from 6 am till midnight. RTC will operate bus services round-the-clock and both the ghat roads will remain open 24X7 for the convenience of the pilgrims. Parking facility in Tirumala has been created for 8,000 vehicles and publicity is being given via media platforms giving required details for the sake of devotees across the country. The chairman appealed to the Govindamala devotees to come to Tirumala for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan only with tokens to avoid any inconvenience.