TTD begins counting of hundi donations at Parakamani building in Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials started the counting of hundi gifts in the new Parakamani building built at Tirumala. The hundis in Srivari temple were shifted to the new Parakamani building near the temple this morning. The Hundis were taken in lorries by special trolleys and cranes.



After performing special pujas, homams and cow entry in the building, the counting started. In this newly built Parakamani, arrangements were made in such a way that two hundred staff members could sit at the same time and count the money.

On the other hand, TTD officials are allowing devotees in queues by installing large mirrors so that devotees can see the counting of hundi gifts.