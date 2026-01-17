TTD board member presents Gita to CM

Tirupati: On the occasion of Sankranti festival, TTD board member and senior BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy offered greetings to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, during their visit to Naravaripalle.

He presented copies of the sacred Bhagavad Gita, a holy book for Hindus, to them.

During the event, the Chief Minister spoke with Bhanu Prakash. The BJP leader urged CM to organise a national seminar under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to protect native cows. The seminar should focus on preserving the breed of desi cows. The Chief Minister responded positively. He assured support, saying thatin the coming days, efforts through this seminar will prevent cows from going to slaughter. houses.