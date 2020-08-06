TTD brings Kalyanotsavam online 

Tirumala: In a first-of-its-kind, TTD has decided to take Nitya Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara onto virtual platform from August 7, Friday, in view of Covid-19 restrictions.



Following the success of Sri Varalakshmi Vratam of Goddess Padmavathi, Tiruchanur, online and on a virtual platform, the TTD is introducing the Arjita Seva too online.

TTD is releasing the online tickets for the period August 7-31 for Srivari Kalyanotsavam from 11 am of August 6, Thursday, and devotees can buy them by clicking on the TTD website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

The devotees have to submit their details (as per TTD terms and conditions) and pay Rs 1,000 through the eligible payment gateway and obtain a receipt. They will be sent Srivari Prasadam (uttarium, blouse, and akshintalu) through the India Post free of cost.

The Arjita Seva of Srivari Nitya Kalyanotsavam will be performed in ekantham and live telecast every day at 12 noon for the benefit of the devotees.

The (virtual) participating devotees should dress traditionally and on archakas instructions, make sankalpam with their names and gotras. However, the TTD archakas will perform sankalpam of all devotees who have procured online tickets.

TTD in a release said that the introducing of Kalyanotsavam on virtual platform was in response to the request of a large number of devotees but it would in turn help the TTD management to augment its revenue. The Covid restrictions resulted in TTD slashing the number of devotees being allowed for darshan daily in the famed Tirumala temple resulting in steep fall of its revenue pushing the behemoth of Hindu religious institutions into financial crunch.