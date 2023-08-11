TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy laid the foundation stone for the modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum in Tirumala. Chairman Bhumana said that TCS and Map Systems companies are doing development work with advanced technology at a cost of Rs.145 crores.

He said that the museum will be prepared in such a way as to provide spiritual experience as well as knowledge to the devotees. He said that despite all the facilities in the museum, there is less crowd of devotees.

The Chairman said that the devotees are giving priority for darshans and are not aware of the uniqueness of the temple and the ancient changes. He said that the developed museum will be made available to the devotees by December.