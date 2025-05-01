TTD chairman offers pattu vastram to Simhachalam Appanna

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu offered Pattu vastram to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy (Appanna) at the Simhachalam temple near Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Since 1996, TTD has been offering these clothes every year during the Chandanotsavam festival. Simhachalam is one of the oldest Narasimha temples in India, and the idol here is believed to be self-manifested.

The Chandanotsavam festival began in the early hours. The idol is usually covered with sandalwood paste throughout the year. Only on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, the sandal paste is removed for 12 hours so that the devotees can see the presiding deity in Nija Rupa (original form) clearly. Then, a fresh layer of sandal paste is applied again.

On this special day, TTD offered the vastram on behalf of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.