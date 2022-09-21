TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy invite YS Jagan for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has handed over an invitation letter to the AP CM to attend the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy which will start from 27th of this month.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy met YS Jagan at the Chief Minister's Office in the Assembly on Wednesday and asked to attend the Brahmotsavam and present silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the people of the state. On this occasion, the chairman handed over the prasadam and clothes of Swami to the CM.

Along with TTD Chairman, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy were among those who met the Chief Minister.