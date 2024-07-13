Live
TTD CV&SO Transferred
TTD chief vigilance and security officer Dusi Narsimha Kishore has been transferred and posted has SP East district.
Tirumala: TTD chief vigilance and security officer Dusi Narsimha Kishore has been transferred and posted as SP East Godavari district. In the reshuffle taken up by the government, TTD CV&SO was one of the 37 senior officers who was transferred on Tuesday.
Narsimha Kishore joined in TTD service as CV&SO in April 2022 and completed more than two year service in the richest Devasthanam. He played a crucial role in organising various programmes including Sri Vari Brahmotsavams. Meanwhile, the government has not posted any one in his place.
