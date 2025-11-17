TTD darshan tickets quota online release for February

Tirumala: The various Darshan and accommodation quotas have been released by TTD online for February 2026.

Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets (Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana) on November 18 at 10 am.

These Seva tickets can be registered online for electronic dip till November 20 at 10 am.

These tickets will be allotted tickts to the allottees who have paid the amount from November 20 before 12 noon on November 22.

TTD will release tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, and Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam online on November 21 at 10 am while the virtual sevas and their darshan slots at 3 pm.

The quota for Anga Pradakshina tokens will be released on November 24 at 10 am and SRIVANI at 11 am and for the elderly, physically disabled at 3 pm.

The Rs 300 Special Entry darshan tickets will be released on November 25 at 10 am. The accommodation quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released on the November 25 at 3 pm

The devotees are requested to book Srivari Arjitha Seva and darshan tickets, accommodation only through the TTD official website.