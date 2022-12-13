TTD denies rumours on the sale of laddus through online

TTD said in a statement that the campaign on social media that laddus can be booked online through the TTD website is untrue. It is stated that there is a possibility to book limited additional laddus at the time of booking the darshan ticket online through the TTD website.



It appealed to the devotees not to believe the campaign that laddus can be booked through the TTD website regardless of darshan. "According to the law, action will be taken against those who are spreading false propaganda," TTD official said.

Meanwhile, Tirumala is crowded with devotees and the fourteen compartments are full. Till midnight on Sunday, 72,466 people visited the Tirumala and 28,123 devotees tonsured head. Devotees presented Rs.4.29 crores to the temple in the form of gifts.