TTD diaries, calendars available online

Tirupati : For the convenience of the devotees, TTD is selling calendars and diaries for the year 2025 to devotees online in select areas through TTD website.

For the year 2025, TTD has made available 12-page, 6-page, table-top-calendars, deluxe diaries, small diaries, Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Padmavathi large size, Srivaru and Sri Ammavaru joint calendars.

The calendars and diaries have been made available to devotees in selected areas of TTD namely Tirumala, Tirupati, Tiruchanur along with TTD publication stalls in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Mumbai, Vellore and other major Kal-yana Mandapams.

The convenience of getting TTD diaries and calendars at their doorstep through the postal de-partment remains the same as before for those who have booked online through the TTD web-site.

Devotees are requested to avail the facility of purchasing TTD calendars and diaries online through TTD website (www.tirumala.org, ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in) only at fixed prices.