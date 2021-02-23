TTD employees house sites allotment comes into reality

Tirupati: A two decades long-pending issue of TTD employees house sites allotment resolved by the AP state government on Tuesday. However, house sites allotment to thousands of TTD employees at Government cost came into reality after more than 20 years. By this latest cabinet nod, all the TTD employees were in pleasure. With this Government approval, more than 5000 employees from the 1973 batch will get house sites in Vadamalapeta Mandal of Chittoor District. For this Chittoor District Collector sent a proposal to allot house sites to TTD employees in 300 acres of government land in the above-said Mandal. In fact, for the last four decades, Government and TTD had not allotted house sites to Devasthanam employees. Getting a house site from the Government had remained a daydream to the TTD employees.

It may be noted that several times by negotiations and legally TTD employees unions' joint action committee (JAC) had struggled for achieving the house sites on par with other Government employees in the Chittoor District. But unfortunately, this issue was under dark for the last many years in both TDP as well as congress regime. Despite that, TTD employees unions JAC did not stop its efforts in achieving the house sites.

Several times they submitted representation over this issue to the then CMs YS Rajashekar Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy. But previous governments had not taken this as a serious issue. Came to know that some of the eligible employees passed away without getting any housing site from the government.

In the meanwhile, after came to power YSRCP Minister PeddiReddy Ramchandra Reddy and Present TTD board Chairman YV SubbaReddy, MLAs Bhumana KarunakarReddy, RK Roaja, CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy and others took this issue to the notice of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his recent tour to Tirupati.

On Tuesday, AP cabinet went through it and gave its nod to allot house sites at government cost to TTD employees. TTD Joint Action Committee leaders M Nagarjuna, TTD employees Bank Director G Venkatesham, G VenkataRamanaReddy, Prasada Rao, Indira, Rathana Prabhakar and other employees union leaders have extended their Thanks to CM YS Jagan MohanReddy, Minister Peddi Reddy Ramchandra Reddy, TTD Chairman YV SubbaReddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and RK Roja.