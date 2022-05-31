TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy likely to resign for Indian Defence Estate Service

Incharge Executive officer of TTD AV Dharma Reddy is likely to resign from Indian Defence Estate Service. He will absorbed in State services. Rao was on deputation to the state and got two extensions so far.

Though the State government tried for another extension, centre did not agree since rules do not permit.

Hence it has been decided to take him into state services and appoint him as Secretary in Endowments Department and make him full time EO of TTD.