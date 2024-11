TTD EO releases Ammavari Brahmotsavam schedule

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Monday released a booklet of Kartika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi temple, Tiruchanur, to be held from November 28 to December 6.

Releasing the booklet at the EO Chambers at TTD administrative building in Tirupati, the EO said Brahmotsavam will commence with Dwajarohanam (flag hoisting ceremony) on November 28.

Important days include Gajavahanam on December 2, Bangaru Ratham on December 3, Rathotsavam on December 5 and Panchami Thirtham on December 6.

TTD JEO Veerabraham, chief PRO Dr T Ravi, DyEOs Govindarajan, Prasanthi were present.

According to the schedule Dwajarohanam and Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva will be held on November 28, Pedsesha Vahanam and Hamsa Vahana Seva (November 29), Mutyapupandiri Vahanam and Simha Vahanam (November 30), Kalpavriksha Vahanam and Hanumanta Vahanam (December 1), Pallaki Utsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Gaja Vahanam (December 2), Sarva Bhupala Vahanam, Swarna Ratham and Garuda Vahanam (December 3), Surya Prabha Vahanam and Chandraprabha Vahanam (December 4), Rathotsavam and Aswa Vahanam (December 5) and Panchami Thirtham and Dwajavarohanam (December 6).