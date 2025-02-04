TTD gears up for Ratha Saptami

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the arrangements made at four Mada streets of Srivari temple on the eve of Ratha Saptami at Tirumala on Monday evening.

Facilities like distribution of food, drinking water, toilets and sheds were inspected in the galleries.

On the occasion, the officials concerned were ordered to take measures to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Speaking to media, the EO said special vigilance and security will be kept along Mada streets in coordination with police.

Later speaking to the media, he said that all arrangements have been completed on the occasion of Ratha Saptami on Tuesday.

He said that from Monday morning till night, the Swami varu will take a celestial ride on seven vehicles in a procession.

Around two to three lakh devotees are expected to visit Tirumala for Ratha Saptami.

For them temporary sheds have also been set up to avoid the heat of summer and Annaprasadam, will be distributed continuously to the devotees all along the galleries in Mada streets.

JEO Veerabraham, in-charge CVSO Manikantha Chandolu, District SP Harshavardhan Raju, FA and CAO Balaji, CE Satya Narayana and other officials participated in this programme.