TTD gears up to launch repair works on ghat roads

Tirupati: To ensure safer and smoother travel for the thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala hills each day, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to launch extensive repair and development works on the ghat roads connecting Tirupati and Tirumala. With a budget of Rs 10.75 crore allocated for the project, TTD aims to address the significant deterioration these roads have suffered due to increasing traffic and extreme weather over recent years.

The ghat road network includes a 17-kilometre second ghat road used for uphill travel and an 18-kilometre first ghat road used for return journeys. Both routes see an average daily load of nearly 10,000 vehicles, including heavy lorries and tippers – resulting in accelerated wear and frequent formation of potholes.

The last major resurfacing, using a BT Renewal Coat, was carried out in January 2021. However, the surge in pilgrim traffic post-Covid, coupled with torrential rains in late 2021 and the impact of ongoing infrastructure works such as drainage improvements and crash barrier installations, has left the roads in poor condition.

Acting on public grievances and with a focus on pilgrim safety, TTD officials have drawn up a comprehensive plan that includes laying bituminous macadam and concrete, applying hot-applied thermoplastic compounds for road markings, installing raised pavement markers (road studs), and setting up new signboards to aid navigation and safety.

Following a recommendation from the TTD Works Committee, a detailed study is underway, and tenders will soon be invited. The goal is to begin the repair work before the arrival of the monsoon season.