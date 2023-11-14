TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees

TIRUPATI: The TTD Chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, has announced the regularisation of contract employees in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. This decision was made during a Governing Council meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan, under the chairmanship of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Additionally, several other developments and allocations have been decided by the Governing Council. Some of these include the start of Alipiri Goshala Srinivasa Homa, the construction of gravel roads in areas allocated for TTD employees besides construction of additional road constructions worth Rs. 15 crores, and the provision of house plots to all TTD employees.

Furthermore, it is revealed that there will be an extension for the employees working in the Tirumala health department for another year, along with allocations for the development of various roads and infrastructure. The construction of a new TB ward for Tirupati Padmavati Children's Hospital has also been approved, along with the allocation of funds for the rest house and a new building for enhanced medical facilities.

In addition to these developments, the TTD has allocated funds for the purchase of new cameras and cages under Tirupati DFO. Furthermore, there is approval for the construction of a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar.







