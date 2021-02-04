TTD HDPP to construct 500 temples in 2 Telugu States: EO

Tirupati: TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad in association with two NGOs Samarasatha Seva Foundation and Samskrithi Samvardhi would take up construction of 500 temples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

The EO on Wednesday held a meeting with the functionaries of the two NGOs involved in rejuvenation of Hindu community through various programmes in rural and urban areas with a focus on vulnerable sections prone for conversions and also HDPP officials in his office on the construction of the shrines, the places of which will be finalised by the two Hindu NGOs.

Speaking on the occasion, EO was all praise for Samarasatha Seva Foundation particularly its Bala Seva Kendras set up for children in Andhra Pradesh more so in interior areas to churn out the children as true Hindu with service motive and social responsibility.

He directed the HDPP officials to provide the books for promoting Daiva Bhakti and Desa Bhakt to the Bala Seva Kendras for distribution to the children free of cost and also conduct special training programmes for the teachers working in the Kendras to enhance their teaching abilities.

EO also wanted to take up the training of the priests acting as community priests and also working in the 500 TTD temples constructed in the weaker sections colonies including SC, ST, fishermen in the districts in the first phase of temple construction in Shodasa Samskaras and also conduct Srinivasa Kalyanam programme in the temples, public address systems, ornamental temple umbrellas, Bhajan instruments and pen drive loaded with devotional songs of Annamaya Keerthans will also be provided to these temples.

He informed that the HDPP executive meeting will formally adopt a resolution for allocating Rs 10 lakh to each temple. The responsibility of identifying suitable site for the temples has been entrusted to these two NGOs.