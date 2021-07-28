TTD increases Rs. 300 darshan tickets to Tirumala, to release 3000 tickets per day

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has increased the quota of Rs. 300 Darshan tickets. It is known that the number of darshans has been significantly reduced since March in the wake of the coronavirus second-wave outbreak. The TTD has allocated only 5,000 tickets for four months. It was in this order that free darshans ceased altogether. TTD is currently issuing special admission tickets at the rate of 3,000 per day from Wednesday (July 28) as the coronavirus outbreak is reduced.



From the 28th of this month to the 30th of August, with an increase of three thousand tickets a day, nearly ten lakh tickets became available to the devotees. However, the tickets, which were supposed to be released online at 11 am on Wednesday, were stopped due to technical reasons. The tickets were not available due to a problem with the software. TTD officials resolved the issue and Rs 300 special admission tickets are available online.

TTD said in a statement that the release of tickets has been postponed from August 17 to 20 due to the Pavithrotsavam at the Srivari temple.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Temple has said that it has received complaints against some agents and travel agencies who are cheating in the name of special darshan tickets. TTD vigilance officials have reportedly complained to the police and a case was registered against the company.

