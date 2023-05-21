TTD initiates steps to ensure darshan for more number of common devotees

Tirumala : With summer rush reaching its peak, resulting in the tokenless common devotees having to wait 30-40 hours, the TTD temple management brought some changes in the issuing of Arjitha Seva tickets (discretionary quota), performance of Arjitha Seva and also VIP break darshan, so as to spare more time for darshan of common devotees, with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the TTD has withdrawn the discretionary quota issued for Suprabata Seva on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and also decided to perform the weekly Thiruppavada Seva on Thursday in Ekantham, i.e with no pilgrim participation.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy in a statement here on Saturday said in the backdrop of a heavy summer vacation rush at Tirumala after almost three years post relaxation of Covid restrictions, the TTD has brought the changes in the issuance of discretionary quota Suprabatha Seva ticket, Thiruppavada and also resolved not to accept VIP recommendation letters for break darshan on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays but allow break darshan for only self VIPs.

The changes which will be in force till June 30, will help the TTD save about four hours for the sake of common devotees. This includes 20 minutes by suspending the discretionary quota of Suprabatha Seva tickets, 30 minutes by making Tiruppavada Arjitha Seva as Ekantham and 3 hours by also stopping acceptance of recommendation letters for break darshan, from Friday to Sunday, the days the pilgrim rush is much high compared to other weekdays, he explained.

These decisions are to provide more time to common devotees and to reduce their waiting for long in the queue line for darshan, he said, appealing to all devotees and VIPs to cooperate with the TTD in the interests of ordinary pilgrims.