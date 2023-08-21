Live
TTD JEO lays stone for Homasala at SVVU
TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of Homasala at SV Vedic University along with VC Rani Sadasivamurty on the varsity premises to facilitate the daily performance of Vedic rituals like Sandhyavandanam and Agni karyam (homa) by the students.
TTD had granted Rs 91 lakh towards the construction of Homasala near the hostel complex of the university.
Varsity Registrar Prof Radhe Shyam, EE Mallikarjun Prasad, DE Goli Subramanya Sharma, coordinator Satyanarayanacharyulu, university staff and students were present.
