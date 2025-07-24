TTD moves to cut surgery wait time at BIRRD hospital

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has intensified efforts to reduce the waiting time for surgeries at the renowned hospital ‘Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD)’ in Tirupati.

TTD chairman BR Naidu, along with Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, conducted a detailed review of various administrative aspects of BIRRD on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Naidu remarked that BIRRD had earned a global reputation over the years but had seen a decline in performance in recent times. He called for concerted efforts to bring the hospital back to its past prominence.

He emphasised that priority should be given to providing quality medical services to farmers and the economically weaker sections from rural areas. To reduce the waiting period for surgeries, particularly for joint replacements, the chairman stressed the need to enhance infrastructure and ensure the availability of essential resources including specialist doctors, support staff, medicines, and surgical equipment.

Naidu also suggested that the imported equipment used in procedures such as knee replacements should be of high quality and procured at prices aligned with Indian market standards.

Executive officer Syamala Rao said that just as the ‘Aapanna Hrudaya Scheme’ has enabled donors to support paediatric heart surgeries at Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre, a similar initiative should be explored at BIRRD.

He directed the JEO, financial advisor and chief accounts officer, and the BIRRD director to jointly prepare a report on mobilising donor contributions to support surgeries for the underprivileged. He also underscored the importance of making the hospital accessible to all and advised that advanced medical equipment be procured in line with regulatory norms.

BIRRD director Dr G Jagadeesh explained that while surgeries for differently-abled children are being performed promptly, joint replacement procedures currently involve a waiting period of nearly one year. He gave a comprehensive presentation outlining the initiatives and progress made by the hospital since its inception.

TTD Board Members Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, T Janaki Devi, Dr Adit Desai, JEO V Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO O Balaji, and other officials took part in the meeting.