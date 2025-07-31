TTD plans high-tech surveillance on Tirumala ghat roads

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to implement a high-tech surveillance upgrade along the twin ghat roads leading to the sacred hill shrine of Tirumala, with plans to introduce Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and helmet rule enforcement systems.

As part of the proposal, solar-powered CCTV cameras will be installed along both the uphill road from Tirupati to Tirumala and the downhill stretch in the reverse direction. These cameras will be equipped with ANPR capability to automatically capture and log vehicle number plates, allowing real-time and retrospective tracking of all vehicular movement along the ghat roads.

On average, between 7,000 and 10,000 vehicles ply these routes each day. Despite this heavy traffic, TTD currently relies solely on toll gate data, with no detailed vehicle monitoring or access to historical travel records. The proposed system is expected to bridge this gap and enhance security along these ecologically sensitive and high-risk hill roads.

Once in place, the ANPR-linked system will provide precise data on the movement of any vehicle, including location, time, and travel history, by simply entering its number plate into the database. The information is expected to support traffic regulation, accident response, and pilgrim safety efforts, especially during peak seasons and special occasions.

In addition to vehicle recognition, TTD is also planning to introduce a ‘No Helmet Detection’ system targeting motorcyclists. Officials say that while helmets are mandatory for entry into Tirumala, many riders remove them immediately after crossing the toll gates. With over 1,000 two-wheelers using the ghat roads daily, the system will automatically detect violations and may enable instant generation of fines without manual checks.

The technology partner for the project is likely to be engineering major L&T, which already operates similar systems in more than 40 smart cities across the country. TTD has requested a detailed proposal from the company to assess technical feasibility and cost implications with a view to move towards a smarter and more secure pilgrimage environment, combining traditional sanctity with modern safety standards.