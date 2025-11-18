TTD Prioritises Common Devotees for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced plans for enhanced darshan opportunities during the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which will see the temple open for ten days starting December 30. TTD Chairman BR Naidu stated that, following directives from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the focus will be on accommodating ordinary devotees.

Out of a total of 182 hours of darshan, 164 hours will be dedicated specifically to common devotees, a move intended to ensure widespread accessibility to the sacred experience. Naidu made the announcement after a recent TTD Governing Council meeting, emphasising the benefits of this initiative for the general public.

Notably, he revealed that the Rs. 300 and Srivani darshan services will be suspended for the first three days of this period. However, from January 2 to January 8, 15,000 Rs. 300 darshan tickets and 1,000 Srivani darshan tickets will be made available to the public as part of a regular schedule.