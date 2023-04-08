TTD records Hundi cash offerings of Rs 120.29 cr in March

Tirumala: The TTD netted an income of Rs 120.29 crore thorough Hundi cash offerings at Tirumala temple in March while 20.57 lakh devotees had darshan in the month, according to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the 'Dial Your EO' programme at Tirumala on Friday, EO disclosing the March month details said 1.02 crore laddus were sold during the month and Anna pasadam free food was provided to 38.17 lakh devotees. The number of devotees who tonsured their head was 8.25 lakh.

EO took the occasion to brief on the arrangements for the ensuing summer vacation in which he said heavy pilgrim rush was being anticipated between April 15 and July 15 at Tirumala. To meet the summer challenges and to facilitate more darshan hours for common devotees, the TTD Board has decided to reduce the quota of tickets for VIP break, Srivani, tourism, virtual Sevas and Rs 300 special darshan tickets.

In this connection, Reddy candidly said that he was finding it tough to allot discretionary quota tickets particularly for the weekly Abhishekam and Kalyanotsavam performed daily with more VIPs pressing for the tickets as they are very limited. The TTD is providing Anna Prasadam, buttermilk, drinking water and medical aid in the compartments besides laying shelters, summer coolant paints on the Mada streets, Narayanagiri Gardens queue lines, vital areas where the congregation is more, for convenience of devotees to beat the scorching heat.

He said that TTD is organising a grand celebration of Sri Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam from April 29 to May 1 at the Narayanagiri gardens, Tirumala.