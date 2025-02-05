Live
TTD resumes sarvadarshan tokens after Rathasaptami celebrations
In a positive development for Srivari devotees, officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that Sarvadarshan tokens will be reinstated starting Wednesday night. The issuance of these tokens had been suspended earlier in the month due to the ongoing Radha Saptami celebrations.
Beginning at 10 PM on Wednesday, devotees will once again be able to obtain Sarvadarshan tokens, as the recent festivities have concluded. TTD officials are eager to accommodate the influx of pilgrims who have been waiting for this essential service.
The Rathasaptami celebrations held on Tuesday drew large crowds to Tirumala hill, where devotees eagerly participated in the ceremonial processions. At 5:30 AM, the deity Malayappa Swamy, adorned with special decorations, embarked on his journey in the Surya Prabha vehicle, positioned to catch the first rays of sunlight. Devotees gathered to witness the sacred moment when sunlight illuminated the deity at precisely 6:48 AM.
Throughout the day, a series of rituals and ceremonies took place, including the Garuda Vahanam procession, scheduled between 11 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 2 PM, culminating with the Pushkarni rituals that drew significant participation and grandeur.
Earlier in the day, priests at the Varahaswamy Temple performed an anointing ceremony using sacred substances like milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, and sandalwood, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere as devotees partook in holy rituals at Pushkarni.
The festive day concluded with the Kalpa Vehicle procession from 6 PM to 7 PM, and special Brahmotsavas held from 8 PM to 9 PM, marking a successful and vibrant day of spiritual celebration at Tirumala.
Devotees are encouraged to stay updated with TTD announcements and plans for further events as they navigate their pilgrimage.