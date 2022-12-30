TTD suspends Sarvadarshan tokens from tomorrow ahead of Vykuntha Dwara Darshan

The TTD has decided to suspend the issuance of Sarvadarshans tokens, Srivani Trust, and Arjitha Seva tickets from tomorrow to January 1 ahead of Vykuntha Dwara Darshan. Meanwhile, the RTC has arranged special buses to Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.



The TTD has already decided to release Vykuntha Dwara Darshan tokens amounting to 4.50 lakh for ten days in January at 93 special counters in nine centers in Tirupati. TTD has set up Flexi with QR codes at all centers using technology.

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala is increasing. On Thursday evening, 31 compartments of Vaikuntam Q Complex and 6 sheds of Narayangiri were filled with devotees who came in queues for Dharmadarshan without SSO tokens and waited till ATGH. The TTD said that it will take 24 hours for the completion of the darshan of the deity.